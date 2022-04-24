Priest attacked with knife in Nice, France - interior minister
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-04-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 14:40 IST
- Country:
- France
A priest has been attacked with a knife in a church in Nice, southern France, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on his Twitter feed on Sunday.
He said the priest`s life was not in danger and added that police have arrested the attacker. The attack came as France was voting in the second round of presidential elections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Interior
- Gerald Darmanin
- Nice
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Twitter handle of UP CM's office hacked for nearly 30 minutes
Twitter handle of UP CM's office hacked for nearly 30 minutes
Twitter handle of UP CM's office hacked for nearly 30 minutes; case registered
Cyber experts to probe hacking of UP CMO's Twitter account
In France, a nail-biting election as Macron's rival surges