Priest attacked with knife in Nice, France - interior minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-04-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 14:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A priest has been attacked with a knife in a church in Nice, southern France, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on his Twitter feed on Sunday.

He said the priest`s life was not in danger and added that police have arrested the attacker. The attack came as France was voting in the second round of presidential elections.

