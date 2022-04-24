Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish surrenders in Lakhimpur court

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra on Sunday surrendered at a local court here, days after the SC cancelled his bail in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

''Ashish has surrendered in the court. We were given a week's time but as Monday was the last day, he surrendered a day ahead,'' Ashish's counsel Awadesh Singh told PTI. Jail Superintendent PP Singh said Ashish will be kept in a separate barrack at the jail due to security reasons.

The Supreme Court had cancelled the bail granted to Ashish Mishra and asked him to surrender in a week.

Eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during the violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area on October 3 last year.

The dead included four farmers and a journalist, who were mowed down allegedly by cars carrying BJP workers.

Later, police had arrested Ashish in the case. The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad HC had granted regular bail to him and opined that the present case was one of ''accident by hitting with the vehicle''.

Cancelling his bail, the Supreme Court said the victims were denied ''a fair and effective hearing'' in the Allahabad High Court, which adopted a ''myopic view of the evidence''.

