Biden accepts Israeli PM's invitation to visit Israel - Israeli statement
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-04-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 22:42 IST
- Israel
U.S. President Joe Biden has accepted an invitation from Israel's prime minister to visit Israel and intends to make the trip in the coming months, an official Israeli statement said on Sunday.
(Editing by Jeffrey Heller)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
