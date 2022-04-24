Left Menu

Assam court sends Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani to one-day judicial custody, will hear bail plea tomorrow

An Assam court will hear the Gujarat Independent legislator Jignesh Mevani's bail petition tomorrow, said Mevani's Advocate Angshuman Bora while denying the earlier reports of the Court rejecting his bail plea.

ANI | Kokrajhar (Assam) | Updated: 24-04-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 23:35 IST
Assam court sends Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani to one-day judicial custody, will hear bail plea tomorrow
Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Assam court will hear the Gujarat Independent legislator Jignesh Mevani's bail petition tomorrow, said Mevani's Advocate Angshuman Bora while denying the earlier reports of the Court rejecting his bail plea. Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Assam's Kokrajhar district is likely to pass the order on the bail petition on Monday in connection with the case against Mevani's purported tweets against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The court has sent Mevani to one-day judicial custody. "Court sent Jignesh Mevani to one-day judicial custody and the court will take up the bail petition on Monday. Police sought 10-day custody. If the court will not grant the bail, then we will move the higher court," Mevani's Advocate Angshuman Bora told ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday night, Mevani was arrested by an Assam police team from Palanpur town in Gujarat over a couple of his tweets. An FIR was filed against him after a complaint was filed by an Assam BJP leader, Arup Kumar Dey.

A case was lodged against Mevani under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), section 153(A) (promoting enmity between two communities), 295(A), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and sections of the IT Act. A couple of tweets on Mevani's Twitter handle are not visible on his feed with a message displaying that the tweets have been withheld in India based on a "legal demand".

In the controversial tweet, Mevani had reportedly requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure communal harmony during his recent visit to Gujarat. Mevani claimed that he was arrested out of a political vendetta against him.

The Assam state Congress unit had protested the arrest of the Gujarat legislator. Elected as an independent MLA, Mevani had extended his support to Congress in September 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global
3
What is toe jam? From harmless gunk to a feast for bugs

What is toe jam? From harmless gunk to a feast for bugs

 Australia
4
Blast on Jammu outskirts., may be meteorite: Police

Blast on Jammu outskirts., may be meteorite: Police

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022