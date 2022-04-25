EU president, Dutch PM welcome Macron's re-election

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte added their congratulations to French President Emmanuel Macron after he won re-election on Sunday, joining a host of European leaders who welcomed the result.

"I look forward to continuing our extensive and constructive cooperation within the EU and NATO, and to further strengthening the excellent relationship between our countries," Rutte said on Twitter. Von der Leyen echoed the sentiment in her statement.

