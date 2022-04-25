Police teargas Paris protestors after Macron re-elected
Riot police charged and sprayed teargas on demonstrators in central Paris protesting after President Emmanuel Macron was re-elected on Sunday, footage from social media showed.
Police sought to break up a crowd of mostly young people who had gathered in the central neighborhood of Chatelet to protest after Macron beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a runoff vote, images on Twitter showed.
