Ukraine president's adviser says Blinken in Kyiv, holding talks with President Zelenskiy

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have arrived in Kyiv and were holding talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to Zelenskiy, said late on Sunday in a social media video.

Reuters was not able to independently verify whether the U.S. officials had arrived in Kyiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)