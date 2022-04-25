Left Menu

Ukraine president's adviser says Blinken in Kyiv, holding talks with President Zelenskiy

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2022 02:25 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 02:06 IST
Ukraine president's adviser says Blinken in Kyiv, holding talks with President Zelenskiy
US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have arrived in Kyiv and were holding talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to Zelenskiy, said late on Sunday in a social media video.

Reuters was not able to independently verify whether the U.S. officials had arrived in Kyiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global
3
What is toe jam? From harmless gunk to a feast for bugs

What is toe jam? From harmless gunk to a feast for bugs

 Australia
4
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022