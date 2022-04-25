Projectile fired from Lebanon at Israel hits vacant area - Israeli military
A projectile was fired from Lebanon at Israel on Monday and hit a vacant area, the Israeli military said.
The incident followed clashes over the past two weeks between Palestinians and Israeli police at Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem that have stoked Arab anger and international concern.
