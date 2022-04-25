Left Menu

Projectile fired from Lebanon at Israel hits vacant area - Israeli military

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-04-2022 03:44 IST
Projectile fired from Lebanon at Israel hits vacant area - Israeli military
  • Israel

A projectile was fired from Lebanon at Israel on Monday and hit a vacant area, the Israeli military said.

The incident followed clashes over the past two weeks between Palestinians and Israeli police at Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem that have stoked Arab anger and international concern.

