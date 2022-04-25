Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 11:06 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 11:04 IST
Delhi court takes cognizance of ED charge sheet in Indo-Bangla border cattle smuggling case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Delhi court has taken cognizance of a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against former TMC youth wing leader Vinay Mishra, the alleged kingpin of a cattle smuggling racket across the India-Bangladesh border, Mohammad Enamul Haque, and others.

Special Judge Sanjay Garg issued summons against Mishra, his brother Vikas Mishra and other accused persons in the matter, and directed them to appear before the court on June 1.

"I have gone through the complaint and the accompanying documents. There is sufficient material to proceed against the accused. Accordingly, the cognizance of the offense under sections of PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) is taken," the judge said in an order passed on April 19.

The charge sheet was filed through Nitesh Rana, ED's special public prosecutor, who told the court that Haque acquired a huge amount of wealth from proceeds of crime generated out of cross-border activities and violated several laws.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the case was lodged following an FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Kolkata against Satish Kumar, the then Commandant, Border Security Force (BSF).

The FIR alleged that Haque along with Kumar and other public servants and private persons was involved in the smuggling of cattle.

It was alleged that the smuggling of cattle through the India-Bangladesh border was carried out at Haque's instance and he paid bribes to security personnel to facilitate the trade.

