Pakistan seeks increase in size, duration of current IMF programme

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 25-04-2022 11:25 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 11:23 IST
Miftah Ismail Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has sought an increase in the size and duration of its $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, the country's Finance Minister, Miftah Ismail, said on Monday.

Ismail made the comment in a video statement issued by his ministry following talks with the IMF in Washington that came after the fund said Islamabad has agreed to roll back subsidies in the oil and power sectors.

