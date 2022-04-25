Left Menu

Blinken: Russia is failing in war aims, Ukraine ''succeeding''

This was, in our judgment, an important moment to be there to have face-to-face conversations in detail, Blinken told reporters Monday near the Polish-Ukrainian border.Blinken said their meeting with the Ukrainians lasted for 3 hours.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 25-04-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 12:00 IST
US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken Image Credit: ANI
After a secrecy-shrouded visit to Kyiv, U.S. Secretary of State Blinken said Russia is failing in its war aims and "Ukraine is succeeding." The trip by Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was the highest-level American visit to the capital since Russia invaded in late February.

They told Ukraine's president, Volodomyr Zelenskyy, and his advisers that the U.S. would provide more than $300 million in foreign military financing and had approved a $165 million sale of ammunition. "We had an opportunity to demonstrate directly our strong ongoing support for the Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian people. This was, in our judgment, an important moment to be there to have face-to-face conversations in detail,'' Blinken told reporters Monday near the Polish-Ukrainian border.

