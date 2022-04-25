Hanuman Chalisa row: Court grants bail to 16 Sena workers held for ruckus at Navneet Rana's residence

Sixteen Shiv Sena workers, who were arrested by Khar Police yesterday for allegedly creating a ruckus outside the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana, an MLA, have been granted bail by a Mumbai Court on Monday. The Shiv Sena workers have been released.

The Shiv Sena workers were arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus outside the residence of the Rana couple. On Saturday, the MP-MLA couple had announced their plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the private residence of the state Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray.

However, the MP-MLA couple couldn't carry out their plan since they were apprehended by the police following which a local court sent them to judicial custody for 14 days. They withdrew their plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa amid the protests from Shiv Sena workers that culminated in their arrest on the charge of creating enmity between different groups. Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana were sent to judicial custody on Sunday for 14 days by a local court.

Due to overcrowding at Arthur Road jail, Badnera MLA Ravi Rana was shifted to Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai. Meanwhile, Amravati MP Naveneet Rana was shifted to Byculla jail. "A case is registered at Khar Police against MLA Shri Ravi Rana and MP Smt Navneet Kaur Rana U/S 153(A), 34, IPC r/w 37(1) 135 Bombay police act. Both are taken into custody from their house at Khar. Further investigation is being done by Khar Police Station," stated an official release by the police. (ANI)

