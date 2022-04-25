Left Menu

Russia says it will fully develop Kuril islands -TASS

Japan claims the four southern Kuril islands as its Northern Territories in a dispute that dates back to the end of World War Two and has prevented the signing of a peace treaty formally ending wartime hostilities between Moscow and Tokyo. Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev made his comments during a working visit to Russia's far eastern Khabarovsk region, TASS news agency reported.

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 25-04-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 14:23 IST
Russia says it will fully develop Kuril islands -TASS
Yuri Trutnev Image Credit: wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia will fully develop and invest in the Kuril Islands, a Russian deputy prime minister was quoted on Monday as saying, in comments sure to further strain relations with Japan which claims the four most southern islands in the chain. Japan claims the four southern Kuril islands as its Northern Territories in a dispute that dates back to the end of World War Two and has prevented the signing of a peace treaty formally ending wartime hostilities between Moscow and Tokyo.

Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev made his comments during a working visit to Russia's far eastern Khabarovsk region, TASS news agency reported. Japan has joined its Western allies in slapping economic sanctions on Russia after it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what Moscow calls a 'special military operation'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
3
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022