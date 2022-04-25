Left Menu

5 feared trapped as house undergoing repairs collapses in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 15:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Five labourers are feared trapped under the rubble of a house that collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Monday, fire officials said.

The house was undergoing repairs when it collapsed, they said.

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services said, ''We received a call around 1:24 pm about a house collapse in Satya Niketan building number 173 here. Six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.'' Five labourers are trapped under the debris and efforts are being made to rescue them, he said.

Police said their team is also at the spot and helping with the rescue operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

