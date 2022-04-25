MP CM chairs early morning meeting on drinking water availability

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired a meeting of top officials at 6:30am on Monday in his official residence to discuss the drinking water crisis affecting some parts of the state.

The CM had returned from Nasrullaganj, which is part of his Budhni Assembly seat, at around 1:30am and called the meeting soon after as he had got complaints of drinking water availability from people in Mardanpur area there, said an official.

The official said causes of low drinking water availability included power outages, low pressure and unavailability of proper infrastructure.

The CM asked officials who attended the meeting to rectify these problems at the earliest and provide relief to people amid the scorching summer, the official said.

The CM asked officials to travel to villages, study the issues of drinking water availability properly and to find solutions, including installation of hand pumps.

Among those who attended the meeting were Public Health Engineering Department Principal Secretary Malay Shrivastava, Jal Nigam Managing Director Tejsvi Nayak, Bhopal Commissioner Gulshan Bamra and CM's Principal Secretary Manish Rastogi, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)