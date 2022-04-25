Left Menu

Russia to discuss Mariupol, Azovstal in Moscow talks with U.N. - RIA

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 25-04-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 16:11 IST
Russia intends to discuss issues related to the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol and its Azovstal plant in talks with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who will visit Moscow this week, RIA cited the foreign ministry as saying on Monday.

Guterres will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and then head to Ukraine for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the U.N. said on Saturday.

