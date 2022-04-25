Left Menu

Five arrested over crude bomb blasts in Bengal's Malda

PTI | Englishbazar | Updated: 25-04-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 16:32 IST
Five arrested over crude bomb blasts in Bengal's Malda
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people have been arrested in connection with crude bomb blasts in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Monday.

Four children were injured after the crude bombs they were playing with, mistaking those for balls, exploded in Kaliachak's Gopalnagar village close to the India-Bangladesh border on Sunday.

The five people who have been arrested are local residents, Superintendent of Police Amitava Maiti said.

The condition of two children, who were critically injured and admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital, is stable, he said.

A bomb disposal squad is defusing the crude bombs discovered underneath a tree beside a local mosque and scanning the area to find out whether there are more such explosives in the vicinity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
3
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022