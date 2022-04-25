Putin accuses West of trying to murder Russian journalists
25-04-2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused the West of trying to murder Russian journalists and said the Federal Security Service (FSB) had thwarted one such attempt on a television reporter.
Speaking on state television, Putin did not provide evidence to support his claim.
