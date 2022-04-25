Left Menu

Finland, Sweden to begin NATO application in May, local media reports

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 25-04-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Finland

Finland and Sweden will together express their will to join NATO in May, tabloid newspapers Iltalehti in Finland and Expressen in Sweden reported on Monday, citing sources close to the matter.

Despite tightening cooperation with the military alliance since Russia annexed Crimea, the Nordic countries have both opted to stay out, but Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine has led to a sharp U-turn in both countries' attitudes towards NATO.

Finland and Sweden are planning to have their country leaders meet in the week of May 16 and after that publicly announce their plans to bid to join the alliance, Iltalehti wrote.

