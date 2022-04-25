Blasts tear through state security HQ in Moldova's breakaway region - TV

A series of blasts tore through the ministry of state security in the capital of Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniestria, the TSV television station reported.

The station showed the windows and doors of the building blown out. Fire crews were shown at the scene. Officials from the breakaway region's interior ministry said the building had been fired on by unknown assailants with a grenade launcher, TSV said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

