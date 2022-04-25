Left Menu

'Rusted ball' triggers bomb scare in RK Puram locality

Bomb disposal protocols were initiated by the Delhi Police on Monday after it was informed about a grenade-like object being spotted at RK Puram in the citys southwest, officials said. A senior police official said they initially suspected it to be a grenade, but during preliminary inquiry it was found to be a rusted ball.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 21:47 IST
'Rusted ball' triggers bomb scare in RK Puram locality
  • Country:
  • India

Bomb disposal protocols were initiated by the Delhi Police on Monday after it was informed about a ''grenade-like'' object being spotted at RK Puram in the city's southwest, officials said. A senior police official said they initially suspected it to be a ''grenade'', but during preliminary inquiry it was found to be a ''rusted ball''. The officer said senior police officials and a bomb disposal squad have been called at the spot. ''During initial inquiry we found out that the object was a rusted ball. However, we are conducting our regular drill and taking all precautions,'' the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C tweeted, ''In view of sighting of an object, suspected to be an old, corroded, incendiary object, the place of sighting has been cordoned of and necessary precautionary measures are being taken.'' In a video statement uploaded on Twitter, he has said, ''Today (Monday) we got a call from RK Puram's Mohammadpur area where we found a rusty ball at a park. We initiated necessary protocol and took due precautions.'' PTI AMP TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
3
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022