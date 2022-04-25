'Rusted ball' triggers bomb scare in RK Puram locality
Bomb disposal protocols were initiated by the Delhi Police on Monday after it was informed about a grenade-like object being spotted at RK Puram in the citys southwest, officials said. A senior police official said they initially suspected it to be a grenade, but during preliminary inquiry it was found to be a rusted ball.
Bomb disposal protocols were initiated by the Delhi Police on Monday after it was informed about a ''grenade-like'' object being spotted at RK Puram in the city's southwest, officials said. A senior police official said they initially suspected it to be a ''grenade'', but during preliminary inquiry it was found to be a ''rusted ball''. The officer said senior police officials and a bomb disposal squad have been called at the spot. ''During initial inquiry we found out that the object was a rusted ball. However, we are conducting our regular drill and taking all precautions,'' the officer said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C tweeted, ''In view of sighting of an object, suspected to be an old, corroded, incendiary object, the place of sighting has been cordoned of and necessary precautionary measures are being taken.'' In a video statement uploaded on Twitter, he has said, ''Today (Monday) we got a call from RK Puram's Mohammadpur area where we found a rusty ball at a park. We initiated necessary protocol and took due precautions.'' PTI AMP TIR TIR
