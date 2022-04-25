Summoned by police, minor girl and boyfriend die consuming poison in Tripura: Cop

A minor girl and her 21-year-old boyfriend ''died consuming poison on being summoned to a police station'' in Tripura's Gomati district, an officer stated on Monday.

The duo was summoned last Friday in the wake of a complaint lodged by the 17-year-old girl’s father, he said.

Ananda Chakma, a resident of South Tripura's Sabroom subdivision, was in a relationship with the girl from Dhalai district for quite some time, the officer said.

They eloped recently, following which the girl’s father filed a complaint at Gandacherra police station in Dhalai district, alleging that her daughter had been kidnapped.

Acting on the complaint, police carried out searches and located the couple in Kaptali, around 30 km from Silacherra police station in Gomati district.

Accordingly, the couple and their parents were summoned on Friday, Officer in Charge (OC) of Silacherra police station, Srikanta Rudrapaul, told PTI on Monday.

''Anticipating trouble, the duo had consumed poison. They threw up inside the police station,'' he said.

''Both were immediately rushed to hospitals. The girl died on Sunday night at Gomati district hospital, while the boy breathed his last at GBP hospital, Agartala, on Monday. No case has been registered in connection with the tragic incident,'' he added.

