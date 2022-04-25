Left Menu

Odisha CM inaugurates workshop on municipal governance

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated a workshop on Municipal Governance and Development Methods for the newly elected Mayors and Chairperson.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 25-04-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 22:49 IST
Odisha CM inaugurates workshop on municipal governance
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the inauguration of workshop on Municipal Governance and Development Methods. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated a workshop on Municipal Governance and Development Methods for the newly elected Mayors and Chairperson. "Take the lead and work hard to make your city better. Stay with people and work hard to solve their problems," Patnaik advised them.

Informing that the various programmes of the state government for the betterment of the urban areas have gained national and international recognition today, the Chief Minister said that the "Jaga Mission" has become a model for the developing countries. He also said that Odisha is the only state in the country to implement the Sujal Project to provide safe drinking water from tap.

The Chief Minister focused on the State Government's flagship program like Jaga Mission, MUKTA, Sujal Yojana, Aahaar, Smart LED Patnaik said that for the development of slums, the state government had launched the Jaga Mission with more emphasis on people than land, so far 1.75 lakh families have been given land rights while 585 slums have been converted into Adarsh Colony.

He also informed that, while cleaning drinking water is being provided in Puri through the Sujal Project, work is underway in 20 cities across the state. The Chief Minister further stated that " MUKTA Yojana, which was launched for the city's poor and migrant workers during COVID pandemic, will continue and Rs 500 crore has been earmarked in the budget for this, The Chief Minister said that the program, which is run through Mission Shakti and the slum development association is very popular."

Considering that sanitation is the most important thing, he advised the ULB representatives to focus on cleanliness and waste management. Chief Minister also congratulated the women representatives on their victory in the recent Municipal elections and advised them to do good deeds and to keep the faith of the people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
3
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022