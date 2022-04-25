What happens in Ukraine will have impact on Indo-Pacific: EU chief

Europe will make sure that Russia's ''unprovoked and unjustified'' aggression against Ukraine will be a ''strategic failure'', though the Indo-Pacific region has started feeling the impact of the crisis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

In her address at the Raisina Dialogue in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the visiting leader questioned the ''seemingly unrestrained pact'' between Russia and China and said the invasion of Ukraine followed soon after the two countries announced a ''no-limits'' friendship in February with ''no forbidden areas of cooperation''.

In his talks with von der Leyen earlier, Modi stressed the importance of giving peace a chance in Ukraine and the need to return to dialogue and diplomacy as the only way to achieve peace, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

It said both sides expressed concern about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and called for an immediate end to the violence while noting the increasing policy convergences on Indo-Pacific and exchanging views on Afghanistan and Myanmar.

In her address at the Raisina Dialogue, von der Leyen said what happens in Ukraine will have an impact on the Indo-Pacific region and wondered about the ''new international relations'' that both China and Russia have called for after announcing their ''no-limits'' friendship.

''What happens in Ukraine will have an impact on the Indo-Pacific region. It already has. Countries battered by two years of the COVID-19 pandemic must deal now with rising prices for grain, energy and fertilisers as a direct result of (Vladimir) Putin's war of choice,'' she said.

The European Commission president said the EU's offer to India in a broad range of areas, including clean energy and digitalisation, will be transparent and driven by values, asserting that energising the partnership with New Delhi is a ''priority'' for the bloc in this decade.

''With Europe, what you see is what you get,'' she said while referring to Europe's new common agenda for the 21st century.

Extensively delving into the Russian aggression on Ukraine, von der Leyen said the outcome of the war will not only determine the future of Europe but also deeply affect the Indo-Pacific region and the rest of the world.

''For the Indo-Pacific region, it is as important as for Europe that borders are respected and that spheres of influence are rejected,'' she said. The European leader said the images coming from Ukraine have ''shocked and are shocking'' the whole world and that Moscow's actions such as killing innocent civilians, redrawing borders by force and subjugating the will of a free people go against the core principles enshrined in the UN Charter.

''In Europe, we see Russia's aggression as a direct threat to our security. We will make sure that the unprovoked and unjustified aggression against Ukraine will be a strategic failure,'' she said.

''This is why we are doing all we can to help Ukraine fight for its freedom. This is why we immediately imposed massive, sharp and effective sanctions,'' von der Leyen said.

Noting that sanctions are never a standalone solution and they are embedded in a broader strategy that has diplomatic and security elements, she said, ''This is why we have designed the sanctions in a way to sustain them over a longer period of time. Because this gives us leverage to achieve a diplomatic solution that will bring lasting peace.'' The European Commission president said Europe is urging all members of the international community to support its efforts for lasting peace.

''And if we consider what it means, for Europe and Asia, that Russia and China have forged a seemingly unrestrained pact. They have declared that the friendship between them has no limits, that there are no forbidden areas of cooperation. This was in February this year,'' she said.

''And then, the invasion of Ukraine followed. What can we expect from the new international relations that both have called for?'' she asked.

The European leader said the decisions taken by the world these days will shape the decades to come.

''This is a defining moment. Our decisions in these days will shape the decades to come. Our response to Russia's aggression today will decide the future of both the international system and the global economy,'' she said.

''Will heinous devastation win or humanity prevail? Will the right of might dominate or the rule of law? Will there be constant conflict and struggle or a future of common prosperity and lasting peace?'' she asked. On the EU's ties with China, von der Leyen said the former will continue to encourage Beijing to play its part in a peaceful and thriving Indo-Pacific region.

''The relationship between the European Union and China is simultaneously strategically important and challenging. All at once, China is a negotiating partner, an economic competitor and a systemic rival,'' she said.

''We will continue our multi-faceted engagement, we will continue to cooperate on tackling common challenges and we will protect our essential interests and promote our values,'' she added.

Referring to infrastructure requirements, von der Leyen talked about the EU rolling out the Global Gateway, which is Europe's vision for investment in clean and sustainable global infrastructure.

''Global Gateway will enable up to EUR 300 billion to support major infrastructure priorities around the world. From clean energy to digitalisation, you name it, our offer will be transparent and values-driven. With Europe, what you see is what you get,'' she said.

