Ukraine fires at Russian village, Russian official says
Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2022 08:44 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 08:44 IST
Several buildings were damaged in the Golovchino village in Russia's Belgorod province which came under fire from Ukraine on Tuesday morning, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on messaging app Telegram without citing evidence. Hours earlier, Gladkov said at least two people had been hurt in an attack on another village, Zhuravlyovka.
He did not specify whether the two attacks were cases of artillery or mortar shelling or missile strikes. Reuters was unable to verify the reports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Belgorod
- app Telegram
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Vyacheslav Gladkov
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Village in Russia's Belgorod region hit by Ukrainian shelling - Governor
Another village in Russia's Belgorod region comes under Ukrainian fire - governor
Russia says 20 buildings and school damaged by Ukrainian shelling in Belgorod - TASS
Russia says village in Belgorod region shelled by Ukraine -TASS
Governor of Russia's Belgorod says village hit by Ukraine, one wounded