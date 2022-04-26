Left Menu

Ukraine fires at Russian village, Russian official says

Updated: 26-04-2022 08:44 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 08:44 IST
Several buildings were damaged in the Golovchino village in Russia's Belgorod province which came under fire from Ukraine on Tuesday morning, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on messaging app Telegram without citing evidence. Hours earlier, Gladkov said at least two people had been hurt in an attack on another village, Zhuravlyovka.

He did not specify whether the two attacks were cases of artillery or mortar shelling or missile strikes. Reuters was unable to verify the reports.

