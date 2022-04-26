Left Menu

Russia-backed separatist leader says Moscow should launch next phase of Ukraine campaign

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 13:48 IST
Russia-backed separatist leader says Moscow should launch next phase of Ukraine campaign
Denis Pushilin Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Russian-backed separatist leader of the Ukrainian breakaway region of Donetsk said on Tuesday that Moscow should launch the next stage of its military campaign in Ukraine after reaching the region's frontiers, the RIA news agency quoted him as saying.

Denis Pushilin, the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, made the comment on a Russian talk show broadcast online.

