Military unit in Moldovan breakaway region hit by 'terrorist attack' - media
Reuters | Chișinău | Updated: 26-04-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 15:07 IST
- Country:
- Moldova
The Security Council of Moldova's breakaway Transdniestria region has reported a "terrorist attack" on a military unit near the city of Tiraspol, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.
According to Novosti PMR, a local news agency, it was one of three such attacks on the region, after blasts tore through Transdniestria's state security HQ and two explosions damaged old Soviet-era radio antennae.
Transdniestria is a breakaway, pro-Russian region of Moldova on the border with Ukraine.
