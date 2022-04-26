Left Menu

Two killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine's Donetsk region - governor

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 16:10 IST
Two killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine's Donetsk region - governor
Pavlo Kyrylenko

Two people were killed and six wounded in the Russian shelling of Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk on Tuesday, the regional governor said.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app that one person had been killed in the town of Nyu-York, and another in Travneve. Russian shooting was continuing along the entire front line, he said.

