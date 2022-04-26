Russia wants to avoid intervening in Moldovan breakaway region -RIA

Russia wants to avoid a scenario in which Moscow would have to intervene in Moldova's breakaway Transdniestria region, the RIA news agency reported quoted Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Tuesday.

Moldova held an urgent security meeting on Tuesday and the Kremlin voiced serious concerns after two blasts damaged Soviet-era radio masts in the breakaway region of Transdniestria where authorities said a military unit was also targeted.

