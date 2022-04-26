Biden to talk with Mexican president on Friday -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 18:45 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden will hold talks Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday to discuss migration, security and economic cooperation, the White House said.
The two leaders will meet virtually ahead of the upcoming Summit of the Americas, it added in the statement released on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexican
- Joe Biden
- Obrador
- White House
- U.S.
- Americas
- Andres Manuel Lopez
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: White House faces April 18 deadline on transit mask mandate; Shanghai eases lockdown in some areas despite record COVID infections and more
White House faces April 18 deadline on transit mask mandate
Health News Roundup: FDA warns websites illegally selling ADHD drug Adderall; White House faces April 18 deadline on transit mask mandate and more
White House: U.S. has additional sanctions it can impose on Russia
U.S. National Archives releasing more Trump White House records to Capitol riot panel