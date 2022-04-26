Left Menu

U.S., Germany have no right to comment on Turkey's judiciary -justice minister

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 19:04 IST
Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said the U.S. and Germany have no right to comment on Turkey's judiciary regarding a prison sentence against philanthropist Osman Kavala and seven others over nationwide protests in 2013.

The United States said on Monday it was "deeply troubled and disappointed" by the conviction. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement Kavala should be released immediately.

Speaking to reporters, Bozdag said Turkey is a state of law and that everyone should respect that.

