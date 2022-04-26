Kerala: 2 persons arrested for producing country-made guns

Kerala Police on Tuesday raided a house at Venjaramoodu near here, where they recovered country-made guns along with equipment to produce such guns and arrested two persons.

The search was conducted based on a tip-off received by the Vithura Circe Inspector, police said.

They raided the house of Asim (44) and arrested him along with Surendran (62).

''Following the tip-off, we raided the house of Asim and found equipment used to produce country-made guns. We found parts of many old guns including trigger guards, gun barrels, trigger assembly units among other items,'' police told the media.

The police recovered many revolvers, gunpowder, bullets and body parts of various guns among other equipment.

Police said they will probe whether the duo, in the pretext of carpentry, were producing guns on a commercial basis.

Police have begun an investigation to identify involvement of other people in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)