Maha: Sanitation worker found dead on police station premises, suicide suspected

PTI | Sangli | Updated: 26-04-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 23:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As per the preliminary probe, he was facing harassment from a private money lender to whom he owed some money, said a police official. Atul Garje-Patil was found in unconscious state on the terrace of the police station in the evening with a bottle of a poisonous substance lying nearby. He was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, the official said.

A purported suicide note explaining the reason for the extreme step was found at the spot. Further probe is on.

