Maha: Sanitation worker found dead on police station premises, suicide suspected

A 36-year-old sanitation worker allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday at the city police station here where he worked, police said.

As per the preliminary probe, he was facing harassment from a private money lender to whom he owed some money, said a police official. Atul Garje-Patil was found in unconscious state on the terrace of the police station in the evening with a bottle of a poisonous substance lying nearby. He was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, the official said.

A purported suicide note explaining the reason for the extreme step was found at the spot. Further probe is on.

