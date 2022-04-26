Left Menu

5-year-old girl raped by 12-year-old boy in Jharkhand

26-04-2022
  • Country:
  • India

A 12-year-old boy allegedly raped a five-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Tuesday.

The girl went to buy cold drink from a shop near her house when the boy, who was alone there, allegedly raped her, they said.

The incident, which happened in Torpa police station area on Saturday, sent shockwaves across the district.

The boy was nabbed on Sunday and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime, Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar claimed.

The boy was sent to a juvenile home in Ranchi on remand, he said.

