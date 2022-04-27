Left Menu

Blasts heard in Russia's Belgorod - regional governor

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2022 07:24 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 07:24 IST
A series of blasts was heard in the early hours of Wednesday in the Russian city Belgorod near the Ukrainian border, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a Telegram message.

Gladkov said the authorities were trying to establish the location and cause of the explosions. Russia this month accused Ukraine of attacking a fuel depot in Belgorod with helicopters and opening fire on several villages in the province.

