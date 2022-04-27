Eastward gas flows rise on Yamal-Europe pipeline - Gascade data

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland rose on Wednesday, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Physical exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border rose to 12,066,181 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) from 2,455,156 kWh/h, the data showed.

