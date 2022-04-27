'Ukraine is strengthening' after U.S. and allies promise more heavy weaponry - Ukrainian presidential aide
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Wednesday welcomed promises by the United States and its allies to send more heavy weaponry to Ukraine following talks at a German airbase.
"One of Russia's odd demands at the start of the war was the 'full demilitarization' of Ukraine. After yesterday's epochal meeting of 40 defense ministers, I have bad news for Russia. Capacity, speed, simplified logistics, an expanded range of weapons - Ukraine is strengthening," he wrote on Twitter.
