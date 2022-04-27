Russia attacking Mariupol steel plant where Ukrainian fighters holed up - aide to mayor
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-04-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 13:20 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian forces were on Wednesday attacking a huge steel plant where fighters and some civilians are holed up in the southern city of Mariupol, an aide to the city's mayor said.
Aide Petro Andryushchenko also said no agreements had been reached on trying to evacuate civilians from Mariupol on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
