German prosecutors mount raids over Suzuki cars' alleged test-dodging
Prosecutors said the investigation concerns persons responsible at the Suzuki Group, the Stellantis Group and the Marelli Group. The searches are being conducted in Germany, Italy and Hungary as part of a coordinated action by Eurojust, said the prosecutors. Japan's Suzuki, whose European headquarters are in Germany, declined to comment.
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-04-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 13:45 IST
