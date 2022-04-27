Left Menu

German prosecutors mount raids over Suzuki cars' alleged test-dodging

Prosecutors said the investigation concerns persons responsible at the Suzuki Group, the Stellantis Group and the Marelli Group. The searches are being conducted in Germany, Italy and Hungary as part of a coordinated action by Eurojust, said the prosecutors. Japan's Suzuki, whose European headquarters are in Germany, declined to comment.

Frankfurt prosecutors have conducted searches related to the use of illegal test-defeating devices in Suzuki diesel vehicles, they said in a statement on Wednesday. Prosecutors said the investigation concerns persons responsible at the Suzuki Group, the Stellantis Group and the Marelli Group.

The searches are being conducted in Germany, Italy and Hungary as part of a coordinated action by Eurojust, said the prosecutors. Japan's Suzuki, whose European headquarters are in Germany, declined to comment.

