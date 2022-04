BRIEF-India Govt Official Says Not Going To Bring In Any Other FPO For LIC In Next One Year

INDIA GOVT OFFICIAL TUHIN PANDEY: * SEBI HAS GRANTED CERTAIN EXEMPTIONS FOR LIC IPO

* WE AREN'T GOING TO BRING IN ANY OTHER FPO FOR LIC IN NEXT ONE YEAR * THERE IS QUITE A BIT OF DOMESTIC DEMAND FOR LIC

* BOTH LIC AND GOVERNMENT WILL EXIT MANAGEMENT CONTROL FROM IDBI BANK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)