Ukrainian presidential aide portrays blasts in Russia as 'karma' and payback

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-04-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 14:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A Ukrainian presidential aide described explosions heard in three Russian provinces bordering Ukraine on Wednesday as "karma" and payback for the war in Ukraine. Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, in comments on the Telegram messaging app, did not acknowledge Ukraine was responsible for the incidents.

"The reasons for the destruction of the military infrastructure in (Russian) border areas can be quite varied," he wrote, adding that "sooner or later the debts will have to be repaid" when one country decides to attack another country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

