Singapore High Court names 3 Indian-origin trainee lawyers among 6 who cheated in Bar Exams, 2020

Three Indian-origin trainee lawyers are among six persons who cheated in the 2020 Bar Exams in Singapore, according to a media report here on Wednesday.

Singapore High Court Judge Choo Han Teck on Wednesday rescinded an order to have their names redacted, the Channel News Asia reported.

The six persons named in the ex-tempore judgment are Monisha Devaraj, Kushal Atul Shah, Sreeraam Ravenderan of Indian-origin, as well as Lynn Kuek Yi Ting, Matthew Chow Jun Feng and Lionel Wong Choong Yoong of Chinese origin.

Justice Choo said he had allowed an application by the Attorney-General to rescind the redaction and sealing orders following ''tremendous public interest'' in the matter.

''Initially I believed that redacting the names of the applicants would let them go about the process of recovery quietly and uneventfully, but I am now of the view that it is better to face the publicity than to hide from it,'' said the judge.

In his initial judgment last week, Justice Choo said he would not name the six lawyers ''in the hope that they will not be prejudiced in the long run'' after they were found to have cheated in the exams.

''In a profession in which every member must be like Caesar's wife, beyond reproach, dishonesty is a big problem. But it would also be harsh to have one's professional career ended before it has even begun,'' said the judge last week.

Five of the trainee lawyers shared answers for six of the exam papers through WhatsApp, while the last one colluded with another candidate to cheat in three of the papers, according to the Channel report.

Justice Choo granted a six-month adjournment for the Bar applications of the five trainee lawyers, and a year's adjournment for the application of the remaining trainee lawyer.

Justice Choo added, ''Strong sentiments may sometimes interfere with the proper understanding of the idea of second chances.'' After the initial revelation of the six applicants, the Attorney-General's Chambers said the Attorney-General was considering the applications of another five trainees who cheated.

To practise law in Singapore, law graduates must be admitted to the Bar by passing a set of exams known as Part B. Law graduates from approved overseas universities must also take another conversion examination known as Part A.

The Attorney-General, Singapore Institute of Legal Education (SILE) and Law Society of Singapore must not object to the application in order for the lawyer to be admitted, according to the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)