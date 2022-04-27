Not clear who is behind Transdniestria attacks, German foreign minister says
It is unclear who is behind attacks that have taken place in the Moldovan breakaway region of Transdniestria, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday.
Moldova's pro-Russian breakaway region of Transdniestria said on Wednesday that shots were fired from Ukraine towards a village that houses an ammunition depot, the latest report to raise concern that the conflict in Ukraine might expand.
Baerbock told the German parliament that the situation in Moldova was "extremely critical."
