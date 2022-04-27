Ukrainian defence official says Russia ready to use Transdniestria to move on Moldova or Ukraine
Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar accused Russia on Wednesday of being ready to use the territory of the Moldovan region of Transdniestria as a bridgehead to move on Ukraine or the rest of Moldova. Transdniestria, a Russia-backed breakaway region of Moldova that borders Ukraine, has been subject to several attacks in the past day, local authorities say. Russia says it is closely following events in Transdniestria.
Russia says it is closely following events in Transdniestria. The Russian foreign ministry was quoted by RIA news agency as saying this week that it wants to avoid a scenario in which Moscow would have to intervene there.
