Left Menu

Ukrainian defence official says Russia ready to use Transdniestria to move on Moldova or Ukraine

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar accused Russia on Wednesday of being ready to use the territory of the Moldovan region of Transdniestria as a bridgehead to move on Ukraine or the rest of Moldova. Transdniestria, a Russia-backed breakaway region of Moldova that borders Ukraine, has been subject to several attacks in the past day, local authorities say. Russia says it is closely following events in Transdniestria.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 18:20 IST
Ukrainian defence official says Russia ready to use Transdniestria to move on Moldova or Ukraine

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar accused Russia on Wednesday of being ready to use the territory of the Moldovan region of Transdniestria as a bridgehead to move on Ukraine or the rest of Moldova. Transdniestria, a Russia-backed breakaway region of Moldova that borders Ukraine, has been subject to several attacks in the past day, local authorities say.

Russia says it is closely following events in Transdniestria. The Russian foreign ministry was quoted by RIA news agency as saying this week that it wants to avoid a scenario in which Moscow would have to intervene there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022