Left Menu

17-yr-old boy shot dead in Punjab 17-yr-old boy shot dead in Amritsar             Amritsar, Apr 27 (PTI) A 17-year-o'

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 27-04-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 20:00 IST
17-yr-old boy shot dead in Punjab 17-yr-old boy shot dead in Amritsar             Amritsar, Apr 27 (PTI) A 17-year-o'
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly shot dead near his native village Nangli here, police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Balbir Singh Sandhu, said the victim has been identified as Vijay Singh.

He had gone out with a couple of friends. The police found his body in a field with a bullet mark on his face on Tuesday.

''On the complaint of his parents, a murder case has been registered against his two friends,'' the DSP said, adding teams have been sent to nab the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global
4
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022