Left Menu

FIR against Kalyan man for cheating people under pretext of help to allot BSUP tenements

The city police have registered a case of cheating against a Kalyan resident in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly duping 49 people to the tune of Rs 3.59 crore by promising them help to get tenements under the Basic Services for Urban Poor BSUP scheme, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-04-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 21:54 IST
FIR against Kalyan man for cheating people under pretext of help to allot BSUP tenements
  • Country:
  • India

The city police have registered a case of cheating against a Kalyan resident in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly duping 49 people to the tune of Rs 3.59 crore by promising them help to get tenements under the Basic Services for Urban Poor (BSUP) scheme, police said on Wednesday. A case was registered against the accused, Suresh Pawar, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and other charges. No arrest is made yet, an official said. The accused has allegedly cheated 49 persons since 2016 promising to help them get tenements and shops under the BSUP scheme in Kalyan, he said. Pawar handed them fake certificates in the name of the BSUP Rehabilitation Committee and bogus allotment letters in the name of Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation, the official added. Further investigation is underway.

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022