FIR against Kalyan man for cheating people under pretext of help to allot BSUP tenements

The city police have registered a case of cheating against a Kalyan resident in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly duping 49 people to the tune of Rs 3.59 crore by promising them help to get tenements under the Basic Services for Urban Poor (BSUP) scheme, police said on Wednesday. A case was registered against the accused, Suresh Pawar, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and other charges. No arrest is made yet, an official said. The accused has allegedly cheated 49 persons since 2016 promising to help them get tenements and shops under the BSUP scheme in Kalyan, he said. Pawar handed them fake certificates in the name of the BSUP Rehabilitation Committee and bogus allotment letters in the name of Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation, the official added. Further investigation is underway.