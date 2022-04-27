Will investigate mystery surrounding death of young man in Kozhikode: Kerala Police

The police on Wednesday said it has decided to look into the death of a young man, who died under mysterious circumstances after two policemen came to his residence here looking for him.

Kozhikode City Police Commissioner A Akbar told reporters that he has received a complaint from the deceased family raising suspicions regarding his death and they wanted the same to be investigated.

The senior officer said the District Crime Branch would be carrying out the investigation.

According to the deceased's father, two policemen arrived at their home from the Nallalam police station on Tuesday night in plain clothes looking for his son -- Jishnu.

As Jishnu was not at home, they called him from his mother's phone and spoke to him regarding a fine of Rs 500 he has to pay in connection with a case registered at Kalpetta police station, the father said to reporters here.

After the policemen left, a short time later locals of the area found Jishnu in an unconscious state some distance from his home and rushed him to the hospital, but the doctors there declared him brought dead, he said.

Jishnu's father said when he reached the hospital he heard that there was bleeding from his son's ears and he suspected foul play.

He also said later when they asked the police about the case against Jishnu, they were told that it was a case registered under the POCSO Act.

The father said he wanted to know what actually happened to his son and that is why he has lodged a complaint with the police commissioner.

