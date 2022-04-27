Maha: Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide injured after falling off bicycle
Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide sustained injuries after falling off a bicycle in Sangli city on Maharashtra on Wednesday, one of his associates said.
Following the incident, Bhide, the founder of Shiv Pratishthan organisation, was admitted to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, he said.
''Bhide guruji generally uses bicycle to go anywhere in the city. But today, he fell down from the cycle as his clothes got entangled in a wheel. Due to the fall, he suffered injuries near his waist,'' the associate said.
