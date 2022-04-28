Left Menu

Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela Maduro government unlikely to be invited to regional summit -U.S.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2022 00:40 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 00:40 IST
Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government are unlikely to be invited to the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas to be held in June in Los Angeles, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday.

"They are unlikely to be there," U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols told a small group of reporters on a conference call, saying the summit would focus on the Western Hemisphere's democratic governments.

