Powerful explosions rock centre of Ukraine city occupied by Russians -RIA news agency
Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2022 02:46 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 02:46 IST
A number of rockets hit the centre of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday, producing a series of explosions, RIA news agency said.
It cited a correspondent in the Russian-occupied city as saying the blasts happened close to the television station.
